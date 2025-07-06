'Metro... In Dino' witnesses jump in collections on Day 2, 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' remains strong

Collections of Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino almost doubled on Day 2 at the Indian box office, while Jurassic World: Rebirth maintained its momentum, according to figures from industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

The romantic drama, billed as a spiritual successor to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a Metro, earned Rs 6 crore nett on Saturday, up from Rs 3.5 crore nett on Friday. The two-day total earnings of the movie stand at Rs 9.5 crore nett.

Headlined by an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh, Metro… In Dino weaves together multiple love stories set in an urban landscape, much like its predecessor.

Metro… In Dino is lagging behind Jurassic World: Rebirth, the latest instalment in the long-running dinosaur franchise. Rebirth stormed into theatres with a collection of Rs 9 crore nett on its opening day in India and followed it up with a collection of Rs 13 crore nett on Day 2.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and starting Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein, the sixth instalment in the Jurassic saga, revolves around Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a covert operative working for biotech firm ParkerGenix. She is sent to the island of Ile Saint-Hubert with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and team leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) to retrieve dinosaur biomaterial for heart disease research. As the team ventures into the island, they face previously unknown species of dinosaurs.