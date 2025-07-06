'Criminal Justice' Season 4: Pankaj Tripathi shines in this gripping legal drama with a beating heart

The courtroom is back in session. JioHotstar’s Criminal Justice returns with its fourth season, titled A Family Matter, bringing back Pankaj Tripathi's advocate Madhav Mishra, fighting yet another intricate legal battle. And once again, it’s Tripathi’s effortless blend of wit and weary charm that steers this eight-episode legal drama.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the new season takes the franchise into more personal territory. If the previous seasons unravelled cases around societal issues like marital rape, this one delves into the inner workings of a dysfunctional family. Dr Raj Nagpal (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub), a respected surgeon has separated from his wife Anju (Surveen Chawla). But they live in different flats in the same building. Their daughter Ira has Asperger’s, and Roshni (Asha Negi), a nurse, has been having an affair with Raj.

What begins as a seemingly domestic drama quickly spirals into a murder mystery when Roshni is found dead and Raj is arrested as the prime suspect. Madhav Mishra, now running his own law firm, is hired by Anju to defend her estranged husband. While it looks like an open-and-shut case, things takes a turn when Anju too is arrested in connection with the murder. As Madhav Mishra gets to work, the show peels off the layers of betrayal, guilt and redemption in this extremely enjoyable series.

True to its name, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter isn’t just about the ‘whodunit’. While the central mystery remains gripping enough to keep you hooked, the show also turns its gaze towards the emotional fallout of crime on those left behind. Themes of infidelity, parenting challenges and mental health are explored with care, with Ira’s neurodivergence portrayed sensitively.

Pankaj Tripathi, of course, is the glue that holds it all together. Madhav Mishra is a man of modest means and razor-sharp intellect, and abundance of wit. Tripathi slips into the role with ease, his deadpan humour landing just as well as his quiet moments of empathy. Whether he’s bantering with his wife Ratna or schooling his juniors in the art of law, Tripathi makes Madhav Ji immensely watchable.

The courtroom scenes are where the show truly comes alive. Mita Vashisht returns as advocate Mandira Mathur, defending Anju in the court, while Shweta Basu Prasad is back as public prosecutor Lekha Agastya. Both are the perfect match for Madhav Mishra in the courtroom.

Among the new faces, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub delivers a strong performance, capturing Raj’s moral conflict and desperation with nuance. Surveen Chawla is a scene stealer as Anju, especially in the final episode.

Apart from the legal battle, Sippy also pays attention to the world beyond it — the police stations, the prying media, the quiet despair of middle-class homes. The writers keeps the cards close to its chest, dropping clues and twists with precision. However, the pace suffers a drop in the middle episodes.

As the case nears its conclusion, the final courtroom moments land with a heart-wrenching emotional punch. The season’s last few minutes, in particular, stand out for their poignance, reminding us that Madhav Ji is not just a lawyer, but also a man guided by empathy and integrity.