‘The reason I smile every day’: Priyanka Chopra's note to Nick Jonas is melting hearts

Actress Priyanka Chopra showered love on husband Nick Jonas in a note following the release of his new album Sunday Best, calling him the “best decision” she ever made.

Sharing never-before-seen pictures of them on Instagram, the Citadel actress wrote, “There aren’t enough words to express myself but I’ll try..You are what dreams are made of…Find yourself someone who not only loves and respects you but cherishes you like treasure and isn’t afraid to show it. I’m so grateful that the universe led me to you.”

“You’re the most honest and sincere person I’ve ever known.. and the most beautiful part of it is.. it’s just who you are. You don’t even try. You are the reason I smile everyday. Thank you for being mine. These pictures are from our early days but it still feels like yesterday,” she further said.

Congratulating her husband on his album, Priyanka added, “I’m so proud of this album. You poured your soul into every note and every lyric . It takes a really secure person to be able to reach down so deep and share it with the world. I love you endlessly.”

Reacting to the post, Nick, who is part of the American boy band The Jonas Brothers, wrote in the comments section, “My everything.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 in Rajasthan, India. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy in January 2022.

Calling Sunday Best deeply personal, Nick also shared a note on his Instagram, saying the album reflects his life, growth, and the people who shaped his journey.

Priyanka will be next seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming action drama Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu.

Varanasi marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar. This is also the first time that Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Rajamouli.

The upcoming action drama is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027.