In Pictures: Priyanka Chopra visits Mumbai pandal, Abir, Jisshu celebrate with Srijit Mukherji on Ashtami

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Srijit Mukherji, Abir Chatterjee, and Nussrat Jahan were among the Indian celebrities who soaked in the festive spirit on Ashtami on Wednesday. From enjoying adda sessions to performing ‘dhunuchi naach’ and savouring a hearty meal, the stars embraced the day with joy and devotion.

1 7 Instagram/@srijitmukherji

Tollywood stars Srijit Mukherji, Abir Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Das, Rudranil Ghosh, Indraadip Dasgupta, Indranil Roy, and Subhankar Banerjee posed for a group photo in between adda sessions on Tuesday.

2 7 Instagram/@sohinisarkar01

Bengali actress Sohini Sarkar looked gorgeous in a purple sari. Oxidised earrings, a bindi, and a neat bun adorned with a white gajra completed her look.

3 7 X/@cinemascoop3

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked elegant in a purple embroidered suit as she posed for photographs at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Mumbai on Ashtami evening.

4 7 Instagram/@tanishaamukerji

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji performed ‘dhunuchi naach’ in a red-and-white sari.

5 7 Instagram/@nusratchirps

Actress Nussrat Jahan stunned in a purple embroidered sari as she participated in the festivities.

6 7 Instagram/@sumonachakravarti

Actress Sumona Chakravarti enjoyed a hearty meal. She looked elegant in a white sari paired with a red blouse.

7 7 Instagram/@aroyfloyd

Singer-songwriter Anupam Roy strummed a guitar and posed against a picturesque background.