Monday, 23 June 2025

Priyanka Chopra to give ‘Umrao Jaan’ re-release a miss, extends best wishes to Rekha and team

Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the 1981 period musical drama stars Rekha in the titular role

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.06.25, 02:33 PM
Priyanka Chopra; Rekha in ‘Umrao Jaan’

Priyanka Chopra; Rekha in 'Umrao Jaan'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday said she is sad because she will miss the June 27 re-release of Muzaffar Ali’s 1981 period musical romantic drama Umrao Jaan starring Rekha, extending her best wishes to the veteran actress.

“So sad to not be there to support my favourite movie and actors. It will be a legendary night. Congratulations Re ma'am,” wrote Priyanka on her Instagram story.



A 4k restored version of Umrao Jaan is set to return to the screens as part of PVR INOX’s Timeless Classics initiative, which curates landmark films that have shaped Indian cinema’s artistic legacy.

Produced by S.K.Jain & Sons and Integrated Films, Umrao Jaan hit theatres on January 2, 1981. The film, based on the Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada by Mirza Hadi Ruswa, tells the story of a courtesan and poetess in 19th century Lucknow.

The film follows the story of Amiran, a young girl kidnapped and sold to a Lucknow brothel, who grows into the cultured courtesan and poetess Umrao Jaan. She falls in love with Nawab Sultan (Farooq Shaikh), but societal norms and her profession doom the relationship.

Rekha’s performance in Umrao Jaan won her a National Film Award. The film is celebrated for its music by Khayyam, with timeless ghazals like Dil Cheez Kya Hai and In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently awaiting the release of Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State, set to hit Prime Video on July 2.


