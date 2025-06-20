‘Could’ve been my eyes’: Priyanka Chopra lost a chunk of eyebrow during ‘Heads of State’ shoot

Actress Priyanka Chopra lost a chunk of her eyebrow while shooting an action sequence for the upcoming film Heads of State, she said during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon-hosted American talk show The Tonight Show on Thursday.

“The camera has a matte box, and I was supposed to roll on the floor and fall and it was raining. And the camera was supposed to come in close to me. So the camera operator came in a little bit closer… I came in a little bit closer, and it took out a chunk of my eyebrow. Could have been my eye, so I was very grateful that it wasn't. I just put surgical glue on there, stuck it. Finished my day, because I did not want to come back and shoot in the rain again,” she said on the show.

Priyanka plays the role of MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who embarks on a mission to protect the US President (John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) while uncovering a global conspiracy in the action-thriller.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State also stars Carla Gugino and Jack Quaid. The film is written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Harrison Query.

The film is slated to hit Prime Video on July 2 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon, MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The 42-year-old actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers.

She is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Additionally, the actress is rumoured to be part of S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29, an action-adventure film that stars Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka is also likely to join the cast of Krrish 4, which will mark the directorial debut of Hrithik Roshan. Recently, Hrithik met Priyanka and Nick in the US.