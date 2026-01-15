‘The Bluff’ trailer: Priyanka Chopra goes on a rampage to protect her daughter

Prime Video has released the trailer for The Bluff, an action thriller headlined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas where she plays a pirate driven by maternal instinct.

The film directed by Frank E. Flowers is set to premiere on the streaming platform on February 25.

The trailer introduces Priyanka as a woman living in hiding with her daughter in a remote location. Their life is disrupted when armed men attack their hideout, forcing her to hide her child in the basement before confronting the intruders herself.

She is initially overpowered and restrained, appearing close to defeat, until the attackers threaten her daughter. The situation triggers a violent counterattack, with Priyanka killing the men who break into her home.

Even during the violent confrontation, Priyanka reassures her shaken daughter, “I’m still your mother”. When the child asks, “How are you so good at killing people?,” she responds with a wry smile, “Your father didn’t marry me for my cooking.”

The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows a former female pirate whose past resurfaces, forcing her to fight to protect her family. The story escalates as a bounty is placed on her head by a feared pirate (Karl Urban), stacking the odds against her survival.

The film is produced by AGBO Studios, the banner of the Russo Brothers, along with Amazon MGM Studios. It marks a reunion between Priyanka and Amazon MGM Studios following their 2023 espionage thriller series Citadel.

Priyanka also has SS Rajamouli’s grand visual epic Varanasi, also starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, in the pipeline.