Priyanka Chopra dances with Nick Jonas at brother Siddharth Chopra’s ‘baraat’; video inside

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas danced to the beats of her 2008 song Desi Girl along with husband Nick Jonas at her younger brother Siddharth Chopra’s ‘baraat’ in Mumbai on Friday, shows a video shared by a fan page on Instagram.

Priyanka looked gorgeous in a shimmery turquoise lehenga choli. Nick, on the other hand, donned an ivory sherwani set and a matching turban. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, exuded grace in a metallic blue sari.

Another video shows Priyanka fixing the bride’s makeup during the ceremony.

Priyanka also participated in Sidharth and actress Neelam Upadhyaya’s wedding rituals.

While Neelam looked ethereal in a red-and-golden embroidered lehenga, Siddharth sported a sequined beige sherwani. Priyanka’s mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, also attended the ceremony.

While Siddharth is a film producer by profession, Neelam has acted in a few Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Mr. 7 in 2012. The following year, she starred in the 3D Telugu film Action 3D. Neelam then appeared in Tamil movies Unnodu Oru Naal in 2013 and Om Shanthi Om in 2015.

Priyanka has reportedly been roped in for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The 42-year-old actress currently has Citadel Season 2, The Bluff and Heads of State in the pipeline. Priyanka is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.