MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 08 February 2025

Priyanka Chopra dances with Nick Jonas at brother Siddharth Chopra’s ‘baraat’; video inside

Siddharth tied the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7 in Mumbai

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.02.25, 12:25 PM
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Siddharth Chopra’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Siddharth Chopra’s wedding Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas danced to the beats of her 2008 song Desi Girl along with husband Nick Jonas at her younger brother Siddharth Chopra’s ‘baraat’ in Mumbai on Friday, shows a video shared by a fan page on Instagram.

Priyanka looked gorgeous in a shimmery turquoise lehenga choli. Nick, on the other hand, donned an ivory sherwani set and a matching turban. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, exuded grace in a metallic blue sari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another video shows Priyanka fixing the bride’s makeup during the ceremony.

Priyanka also participated in Sidharth and actress Neelam Upadhyaya’s wedding rituals.

While Neelam looked ethereal in a red-and-golden embroidered lehenga, Siddharth sported a sequined beige sherwani. Priyanka’s mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, also attended the ceremony.

While Siddharth is a film producer by profession, Neelam has acted in a few Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Mr. 7 in 2012. The following year, she starred in the 3D Telugu film Action 3D. Neelam then appeared in Tamil movies Unnodu Oru Naal in 2013 and Om Shanthi Om in 2015.

Priyanka has reportedly been roped in for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The 42-year-old actress currently has Citadel Season 2, The Bluff and Heads of State in the pipeline. Priyanka is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

RELATED TOPICS

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nick Jonas Neelam Upadhyaya
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi polls: BJP breaks Delhi's Kejri-wall, returns to power in capital after 27 years

People have destroyed 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, says HM Amit Shah as party wins 48 of 70 seats; AAP loses after 10 years, chief minister Atishi, Amanatullah wins Kalkaji, Okhla but Kejriwal, Sisodia concede defeat
Arvind Kejriwal and Anna Hazare (inset)
Quote left Quote right

With the liquor policy issue came the money and AAP drowned in it... the image was tarnished

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT