Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta are headed for divorce in ‘The Trial’ Season 2 trailer

Kajol’s Noyonika Sengupta demands a divorce from her husband Rajiv, played by Jisshu Sengupta, in the trailer of the second season of the courtroom drama series The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, dropped by the makers recently.

The two-minute-11-second-long trailer begins with Noyonika clearly stating that she wants a divorce from Rajiv, who is accused of corruption and involvement in a sex scandal. But Rajiv isn’t ready to leave Noyonika as he needs her to stand by his side to win at the elections.

The subsequent scenes show Kajol grappling with legal battles and personal issues. As politics become the sole focus, Noyonika’s children get dragged into the tussle, prompting her to fight as a mother this time.

Directed by Suparn Verma, The Trial is an Indian adaptation of the American series, The Good Wife (2009-16), starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

The Indian adaptation also features Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and Aamir Ali. The first season depicted how Noyonika, a stay-at-home mother and law school graduate returned to practice after a decade, when her husband Rajiv (Jisshu Sengupta) is accused of corruption and involvement in a sex scandal.

The second season of The Trial is set to hit JioHotstar on September 19.