Comic Bookstore owner from original show turns protagonist for new 'The Big Bang Theory' spinoff

HBO Max on Friday unveiled a teaser for its upcoming sitcom Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, teasing the return of a breakout character from The Big Bang Theory.

Set in the future, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe revolves around Stuart Bloom, the comic book store owner from The Big Bang Theory played by Kevin Sussman.

The series begins when Stuart is tasked with restoring reality after accidentally breaking a device built by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter. His mistake sets off a multiverse-wide Armageddon, forcing him into an unlikely role as reality’s last line of defence.

The series comes from The Big Bang Theory co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and The Avengers screenwriter Zak Penn. It marks the latest expansion of the long-running sitcom franchise, following the success of spinoffs Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is also the first The Big Bang Theory spinoff series to debut under the HBO Max banner. The teaser was unveiled as part of HBO’s slate for 2026.

Sussman leads the cast for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, reprising his role as Stuart Bloom. Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie are also returning to the franchise, playing Denise, Bert, and Barry Kripke, respectively.

Ryan Cartwright, Josh Brener, and Tommy Walker have joined the series in recurring roles. Cartwright and Brener previously appeared in the original The Big Bang Theory.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. The series follows a group of socially awkward but brilliant scientists led by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). The show also featured Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar in key roles.

The Big Bang Theory won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards during its run.