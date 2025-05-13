Priyanka Chopra celebrates Mother’s Day in a park with Malti Marie and Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a day out in a park with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas to celebrate Mother’s Day, show pictures Nick shared on Monday.

In the photos, Priyanka can be seen enjoying a lazy afternoon by the lake with Malti and Nick. While she donned a white shirt paired with printed blue trousers, Nick opted for dark blue striped co-ord set. Malti looked adorable in a pink dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one of the pictures, Priyanka posed with Malti by holding a mini wooden board carrying the text ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ written across it.

“Mother’s Day in the park with my ❤️,” Nick wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon, MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The 42-year-old actress has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming action film, The Bluff, helmed by Frank Ewen Flowers.

Additionally, Priyanka has Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State in the pipeline. She is also expected to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

The actress is rumoured to be part of S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29, an action-adventure film that also stars Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka is also likely to join the cast of Krrish 4, which will mark the directorial debut of Hrithik Roshan. Recently, Hrithik met Priyanka and Nick in the US.