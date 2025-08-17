Leila George, Dave Bautista board Road House sequel starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Leila George and Dave Bautista have joined the cast of Amazon MGM Studios’ sequel to the Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer Road House, news agency PTI has reported. The film will be directed by Ilya Naishuller, best known for Nobody and Heads of State.

The roles of George and Bautista are being kept under wraps, as are the plot details. The script is being penned by Will Beal.

Doug Liman’s 2024 reimagining of the 1989 Patrick Swayze-starrer introduced Gyllenhaal as James Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who takes up the job of head bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, only to clash with outsiders eyeing control of the place.

The new film is backed by Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment, along with Gyllenhaal and Josh McLaughlin’s Nine Stories.

George is currently shooting for Ryan Murphy’s American Love Story and was last seen in Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple TV+ series Disclaimer.

Bautista recently appeared in Akiva Schaffer’s The Naked Gun reboot and has Trap House and The Wrecking Crew lined up. He also stars in Amazon MGM’s upcoming Highlander reboot opposite Henry Cavill.