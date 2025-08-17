Veteran Marathi actress Jyoti Chandekar dies at 68, daughter Tejaswwini Pandit pays tribute

Veteran Marathi actress Jyoti Chandekar, known for her role as Poorna Aji in the popular serial Tharala Tar Mag, passed away at the age of 68 on August 16 in Pune due to a prolonged illness, her daughter, actress Tejaswwini Pandit said on Saturday.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our beloved mother and everyone’s cherished senior actress, Mrs. Jyoti Chandekar Pandit, who lived life on her own terms and always greeted the world with a warm smile,” wrote Pandit on Instagram.

Chandekar’s funeral was on August 17 at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune.

Stra Pravah, the channel airing Tharala Tar Mag, has also paid tribute to Chandekar.

Jyoti Chandekar made her acting debut at the age of 12. Over the next five decades she became a familiar name in Marathi households. Her notable works include Mee Sindhutai Sapkal (2010) and Guru (2016).

Chandekar’s daughter, actress Tejaswini Pandit, is also a renowned actress. The mother-daughter duo shared screen space in the award-winning film Ticha Umbartha. Directed by Dipti Ghonsikar, Ticha Umbartha features Chandekar as Pandit’s mother-in-law.