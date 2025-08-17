Brad Pitt-starrer racing drama ‘F1’ becomes highest-grossing sports film of all time

F1, starring Brad Pitt, has raced past the USD 580 million mark, emerging as the highest-grossing sports film of all time, the makers said recently.

Directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the racing drama has earned USD 190.8 million in North America and USD 401.8 million in the international markets. The global earnings of the film stand at USD 582.6 million so far.

“Thank you for helping #F1TheMovie make history,” the official handle of Warner Bros. wrote on X.

F1, which leans heavily on real racetrack action and IMAX visuals, is also Apple’s biggest box office hit yet. The film, which also stars Damson Idris and Kerry Condon, has also emerged as the highest-grossing movie in Brad Pitt’s career.

Apple partnered with Warner Bros for global theatrical distribution, hoping to replicate the box-office momentum of Top Gun: Maverick, which came from the same creative team.

“The film’s outstanding debut reflects both the excitement of Formula 1 and the deeply emotional and entertaining story crafted by the entire cast and creative team,” Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of worldwide video, told AP.

Also starring Javier Bardem, Damson Idris, Kate McKenna, Tobias Menzies, F1 revolves around a washed-up American driver pulled back into the world of Formula 1 by his former teammate.

F1 is on a neck-to-neck competition with James Gunn’s Superman at the worldwide box office, with the latter earning USD 588.7 million so far globally.