‘Superman’ sequel to be shot ‘much sooner than later’, says DC co-chief James Gunn

Ahead of the return of John Cena as Christopher Smith in Peacemaker Season 2 next week, DC co-chief James Gunn has confirmed that he is “already far along” in the process for his upcoming follow-up to Superman.

“We’re scheduling it now. I’m totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments. They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything,” the 59-year-old filmmaker said in a recent interview.

“And so, now I’m just turning that into a script. We’re planning out when we’re going to shoot that. It’s going to be much sooner rather than later,” Gunn told Collider.

Recently, Gunn sparked buzz among DC fans on social media after he said that he is working on writing a “sequel”. However, he later clarified that the upcoming film is not a direct sequel to the David Corenswet-starrer.

Gunn had revealed that he’s writing the script for the new film where Superman will have a major role, he told fans during a conversation on the Threads app.

The new Superman movie, released on July 11, traces the journey of Clark Kent, played by David Corenswet, as he struggles to reconcile his Kryptonian roots with his life in Smallville with his adoptive family. The cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

Gunn’s latest movie, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Before Corenswet, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill portrayed the superhero on the big screen.

Other upcoming DC projects include Peacemaker Season 2, Supergirl, the Lanterns TV series, Wonder Woman and Clayface.