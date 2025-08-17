‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ first look: Aryan Khan’s show to explore ‘bad’ side of the film industry

Netflix on Sunday dropped the first-look teaser for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. A romance and action, the show promises to explore the ‘bad’ side of the film industry.

Starring Kill actor Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Sahher Bambba, the one-minute-36-second long teaser opens with Aryan recreating his father Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mohabbatein scene as a soft violin plays in the background.

The teaser then shares glimpses of Lakshya and Sahher, intercutting with close-ups of Aryan on the violin, complementing the dreamy, almost trance-like environment. But the illusion shatters quickly as Aryan jolts out of the reverie to reveal that Sahher’s character was, in fact, tragically killed in a truck accident.

“Too crazy? Get used to it,” he quips, before branding his show as unapologetically “crazy.”

What follows is a rush of gunfights, high-speed car chases, and glimpses into the shimmering yet shadowy underbelly of Bollywood. From glitzy award nights to impromptu dance numbers, the teaser promises an exploration of a world full of glamour and grit.

A preview of the show will be unveiled on August 20, the streamer added.

The upcoming series also stars Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh and Anyaa Singh. It is produced by Bonnie Jain.

The series, produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, marks Aryan’s entry into the world of filmmaking as both a creator and director.

Co-written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is described as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”.

Blending a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour, the show features “blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema,” according to Netflix.

This marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, following films like Darlings, Bhakshak, and Class of ’83, as well as shows such as Betaal and Bard of Blood.

Before Aryan, his sister Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix’s 2023 film The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar.