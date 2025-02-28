Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti accompany Nick Jonas to Hudson theatre ahead of ‘The Last Five Years’ debut

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti accompanied Nick Jonas to New York’s Hudson theatre for the first time ahead of the debut show of his upcoming play The Last Five Years. Also starring Adrienne Warren, the Whitney White-directed play is set for a 14-week limited run at the Hudson Theatre, with previews beginning March 18. The play will officially open on April 6.

“3 week countdown until @thelastfiveyears opens! So special having the fam with me for our first trip to the theatre today ❤️ @priyankachopra @thelastfiveyears,” wrote Jonas, sharing photos with his wife and daughter on Instagram on Friday.

While Jonas will essay the role of Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, Warren will portray Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress in the play written by Jason Robert Brown. The story explores a five-year relationship between Wellerstein and Hiatt during which they fall in and out of love. In 2014, a film adaptation, directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan, was released.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka has Citadel Season 2, The Bluff and Heads of State in the pipeline. Nick is also set to star in John Carney’s upcoming musical comedy Power Ballad.