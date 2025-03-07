'Dupahiya': Netizens say new Prime Video show is as good as 'Gullak', 'Panchayat'

Prime Video’s slice-of-life drama Dupahiya garnered praise for acting performances and storyline following its premiere on Friday, with many comparing it with hit shows like Sony LIV’s Gullak and Prime Video’s Panchayat.

“#Dupahiya is outstanding, and arguably better than Gullak and Panchayat. The quirky series is a delightful blend of humour and emotion,” wrote one X user, lauding the performances of the lead cast, which includes Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Yashpal Sharma.

Dupahiya is set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur in Bihar, which has been crime-free for 25 years. It revolves around the theft of a prized bike gifted by a girl’s (Shivani Raghuvanshi) parents to their would-be son-in-law in this fictional village. While the bride dreams of marrying a city boy, the groom insists on receiving a bike as part of the wedding arrangement. But when the bike is stolen just before the ceremony, chaos ensues, shaking up the village’s long-standing peace.

“Watched #Dupahiya this week—it's such a sweet and heartwarming show, perfect for a binge-watch,” shared another user, praising the series helmed by Masaba Masaba director Sonam Nair.

An X user also drew thematic parallels between Dupahiya and Kiran Rao’s latest directorial venture Laapataa Ladies. “Excellent, excellent, excellent. Such a powerful message with a wonderful backdrop. If you loved Laapataa Ladies, you’ll enjoy this too,” he wrote on X.

Executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel, the series is created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Nair is known for directing the Netflix show Masaba Masaba (2020) and the short film Khujli (2017).