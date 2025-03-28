Prime Video’s slice-of-life drama ‘Dupahiya’ renewed for a second season

Prime Video’s comedy series Dupahiya, starring Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane, has been renewed for a second season, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

“Koi daatega nahi na? Kyunki humne Dupahiya Season 2 mangwa liya hai. #DupahiyaOnPrime,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a video featuring the cast of the series.

Directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg, the comedy series premiered on Prime Video on March 7.

Dupahiya is set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur in Bihar, which has been crime-free for 25 years. It revolves around the theft of a prized bike gifted by a girl’s (Shivani Raghuvanshi) parents to their would-be son-in-law in this fictional village. While the bride dreams of marrying a city boy, the groom insists on receiving a bike as part of the wedding arrangement. But when the bike is stolen just before the ceremony, chaos ensues, shaking up the village’s long-standing peace.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Just can’t wait to see,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Super excited.”

Dupahiya garnered praise for acting performances and storyline following its premiere, with many comparing it with hit shows like Sony LIV’s Gullak and Prime Video’s Panchayat.

Executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under the banner of Bombay Film Cartel, the series also features Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava and Yashpal Sharma.

Further details of the latest instalment of the series are kept under wraps.

Nair is known for directing the Netflix show Masaba Masaba (2020) and the short film Khujli (2017).