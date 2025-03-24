MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 24 March 2025

Prime Video claims no edits were made to 'Bandit Queen'

On March 18, Shekhar Kapur alleged that the streaming version of 'Bandit Queen' is "unrecognisable" from the movie he originally directed

PTI Published 24.03.25, 04:23 PM
Seema Biswas in 'Bandit Queen' (1994)

Seema Biswas in 'Bandit Queen' (1994) IMDb

Prime Video on Monday issued a clarification in response to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's claims that the streamer had chopped parts of his film "Bandit Queen" without his permission, saying it had not made any edits to the version available on the platform.

In a statement, a Prime Video spokesperson said the streaming version of the 1994 movie was provided by NH Studioz, its distributor.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Prime Video has not made any edits to the version of the film Bandit Queen currently streaming on the service. The version available on Prime Video is the version provided by the film's distributor, NH Studioz," the Prime Video spokesperson said in a statement.

On March 18, Kapur alleged that the streaming version of "Bandit Queen" is "unrecognisable" from the movie he originally directed and that it was edited without his permission.

"The Bandit Queen on #AmazonPrime is unrecognisable from my film. Someone has cut it beyond recognition. And yet it carries my name as Director. And no one asked me! Are we lesser beings than Western Directors? Would they have the guts to cut a Chris Nolan film without his permission?" he wrote.

Critically acclaimed "Bandit Queen" revolved around the life of Phoolan Devi, the dreaded Chambal dacoit-turned-Member of Parliament. Actor Seema Biswas played the titular role in the film, which generated a massive worldwide buzz following its premiere in Directors' Fortnight section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Shekhar Kapur Prime Video
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Arnab Goswami, Salman Khan and now Eknath Shinde: Kunal Kamra’s comedy spares none

From heckling journalist to mocking politicians, stand-up comedians actions have sparked both criticism and support
Rahul Gandhi with student representatives Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

If the education system goes into their hands, then this country will be ruined

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT