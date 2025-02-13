Rand al’Thor faces his fate in ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 3 trailer; watch video

After defeating Ishamael (Fares Fares), one of the most powerful of the Forsaken, at the end of Season 2, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) reunites with his friends in the city of Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn in the upcoming instalment of Wheel of Time, the trailer for which was dropped by Prime Video on Wednesday.

The two-minute-and-31-second-long video offers a glimpse into the changing world, where the powerful Aes Sedai, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), is tormented by her visions of the future, while Rand al’Thor struggles to accept his destiny as the Dragon Reborn. The trailer highlights the growing stakes for Rand, with Moiraine warning that if the White Tower (the building in Tar Valon that houses the Aes Sedai) refuses to bow to him, he will lose the Last Battle.

The trailer ends with a compelling question — will Rand choose the Light, or will the Darkness consume him?

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling and epic fantasy book series of the same name, The Wheel of Time brings to life a story of magic, destiny, and adventure that has captivated fans around the world. The majority of Season 3 has been drawn from the fourth book in the series, The Shadow Rising, first published in 1992.

Season 3 will take viewers to new regions across the Westlands, including the Aiel Waste, Tanchico, and Rhuidean, where Rand and Moiraine face life-changing revelations. Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, in Rand’s small hometown of Two Rivers, his lifelong friend Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) begins a transformative journey that will change him forever.

“Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey. Based on the book series by Robert Jordan,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the series features an ensemble cast including Daniel Henney and Madeleine Madden, Zoë Robins, Marcus Rutherford and Ceara Coveney.

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time Season 3 will debut on Prime Video on March 13, followed by new episodes each week. The Season 3 finale will air on April 17, 2025.