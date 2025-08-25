‘Rise & Fall’: Amazon MX Player drops trailer for new Ashneer Grover-hosted reality show

Amazon MX Player on Monday dropped the trailer of its upcoming unscripted reality series Rise & Fall, promising an entertaining mix of celebrity drama and shifting power dynamics.

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, known for his outspokenness, makes his debut as host with the show, which unfolds over 42 consecutive days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen celebrity contestants from across the entertainment, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media content creation industry will battle it out in two sharply divided worlds — the luxury-filled penthouse of the ‘Rulers’ and the struggling-to-make-ends-meet basement of the ‘Workers’.

The promo teases the formation of alliances, betrayals, and reversals of fortune for the contestants. Among those confirmed to participate in the show are television actor Arjun Bijlani, choreographer-influencer Dhanashree Verma, actress Kubbra Sait, and comedian Kiku Sharda.

For Grover, the appeal of the show lies in the unpredictability. “Power flips in seconds and no one can guess who’ll be on top tomorrow,” he said. “Hosting this show is like sitting front row to the biggest power game India has ever seen.”

Contestants, too, are gearing up for the challenge. Bijlani called it “a completely new ballgame”, while Verma noted that the format resonated with her “hustler spirit”. Sharda, meanwhile, promised to mix humour with survival instincts: “If I survive here without losing my humour, I’d count that as a win.”

Amogh Dusad, head of content, Amazon MX Player, called the show “a powerful social experiment that mirrors the real-world contrast between the powerful and powerless”, adding that Grover’s presence would ensure an “unfiltered, entertaining experience”.

Produced by Banijay Asia in association with Endemol Shine India, Rise & Fall is based on a format created by UK’s Studio Lambert and licensed via All3Media International. Banijay Asia founder and CEO Deepak Dhar described it as “a bold social experiment that challenges power and privilege”.

Rise & Fall premieres on Amazon MX Player on September 6.