‘We Were Liars’: Prime Video drops trailer for YA mystery thriller series

Prime Video Tuesday unveiled the trailer of We Were Liars, the eight-episode mystery thriller series adapted from E. Lockhart’s best-selling YA novel of the same name. The show will premiere on June 18 and will stream in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Set on a secluded private island off the coast of New England, We Were Liars follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her close-knit inner circle — nicknamed ‘The Liars’ — over the course of a summer.

The Sinclairs are old-money aristocrats with polished appearances and a carefully curated image. But when Cadence suffers a mysterious accident that alters her memory, she returns to the island seeking answers, only to realise that everyone has something to hide.

Emily Alyn Lind, known for her roles in Doctor Sleep and the Gossip Girl reboot, stars as Cadence. She is joined by Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, the outsider who challenges the Sinclair family’s insular worldview. Esther McGregor and Joseph Zada play Mirren and Johnny, the remaining two members of The Liars.

The cast also includes Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil, and veteran actor David Morse as the formidable family patriarch Harris Sinclair.

We Were Liars is helmed by Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie, who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Author E. Lockhart is also on board as executive producer, along with Emily Cummins, Brett Matthews and Pascal Verschooris.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amazon MGM Studios.