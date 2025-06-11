‘Panchayat’ S4 to release early, new trailer offers glimpse into chaotic Phulera elections

Season 4 of Prime Video’s rural comedy Panchayat, previously slated to stream from July 2, will now premiere on June 24, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Dropping the official trailer of the upcoming season on X, Prime Video wrote, “shuru ho chuka hai election. Manju Devi ya Kranti Devi, kiski hogi selection. #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, June 24.”

The popular show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav in key roles.

The trailer of the upcoming season brings back the fan-favourite familiar faces amid an upcoming election in Phulera. Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kranti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) are in the fray for the village head position in the elections.

The trailer also sees Pradhan ji (Raghubir Yadav)and Vikas (Chandan Roy) create a theme song for Manju Devi’s campaign. Meanwhile, Bhushan alias Banrakas (Durgesh Kumar) comes up with a campaign song for Kranti Devi.

Jitendra Kumar, reprising his role as Sachiv ji, intervenes as the two political rivals clash, the trailer shows. As both camps race to outshine and out-scheme the other, Phulera transforms into a carnival of chaos.

Deepak Kumar Mishra, who has directed the previous instalments of the series, will be helming the fourth season in collaboration with Akshat Vijaywargiya. It will be produced by Arunabh Kumar, who has backed the previous seasons as well. The fourth season of Panchayat went on the floors in October last year.

Panchayat won the inaugural best web series (OTT) award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November last year.

Season 3 of Panchayat hit Prime Video on May 28 last year.