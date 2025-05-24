Prime Video cancels ‘The Wheel of Time’ after three seasons

Prime Video will not be renewing its fantasy drama series The Wheel of Time for a fourth season, according to US media reports.

The decision by the streamer comes more than a month after the show’s Season 3 finale was released on April 17. According to Deadline, the fantasy drama was performing well but its viewership fell after three seasons. It dropped out of Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals chart after the first three weeks of Season 3, while staying on the list for the entire runs of the previous two seasons, the US-based entertainment magazine reported.

The Nielsen rankings showcase US viewership details.

“The Wheel of Time did rank as #1 on Prime Video in multiple countries with the most recent season. Still, the Season 3 overall performance was not strong enough compared to the show’s cost for Prime Video to commit to another season and the streamer could not make it work after examining different scenarios and following discussions with lead studio Sony TV,” Deadline reported citing sources.

Despite the cancellation of the fourth season, Prime Video and Sony TV will continue to conduct an Emmy campaign for The Wheel of Time's third instalment.

The Wheel of Time is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling and epic fantasy book series of the same name. The majority of Season 3 has been drawn from the fourth book in the series, The Shadow Rising, first published in 1992.

In Season 3 of The Wheel of Time, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) reunites with his friends in Falme after defeating Ishamael (Fares Fares), one of the most powerful Forsaken. Declared the Dragon Reborn, he steps into his prophesied destiny.

Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the series features an ensemble cast including Daniel Henney and Madeleine Madden, Zoë Robins, Marcus Rutherford and Ceara Coveney.