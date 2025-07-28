Satya Dev and Anandhi to headline new Prime Video series ‘Arabia Kadali’

Streaming platform Prime Video on Monday announced a new Telugu Original Series, Arabia Kadali, starring Satya Dev and Anandhi. The fictional show is set to premiere in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 8.

“Time and tide wait for none, neither does their fate. #ArabiaKadaliOnPrime, New Series, August 8,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by V. V. Surya Kumar, the series tells a heartrending and emotionally charged story of a group of fishermen from rival villages who accidentally drift into international waters and find themselves imprisoned in a foreign land.

Along the way, they form unexpected friendships, forge new relationships, and confront formidable foes.

Created by Krish Jagarlamudi and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, the series is produced under the banner of First Frame Entertainments Pvt Ltd by Y. Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi.

The ensemble cast also features Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Bajwa, Prabhavathi, Harsh Roshan, Pratyusha Sadhu, Kota Jayaram, Vamsi Krishna, Bharath Bhatia, Chandra Pratap Thakur, Danish Bhatt, Ravi Varma, Amith Tiwari, Nihar Pandya, and Alok Jain in key roles.

“Arabia Kadali is much more than just another series for us. It’s a deeply moving story of grit and determination,” said producer Y. Rajeev Reddy.