‘In Transit’: New docu-series produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti explores gender identity

Bankrolled by Akhtar and Kagti’s production banner Tiger Baby, the four-part docu series is directed by Ayesha Sood

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.06.25, 01:33 PM
A still from ‘In Transit’

A still from ‘In Transit’ YouTube

Streaming platform Prime Video on Friday announced a new four-part docu-series In Transit, set to premiere on June 13. Bringing visibility to India’s transgender community, the series explores stories that are often left untold.

The two-minute-9-second long video offers a glimpse into the lives of nine individuals from across India who have embraced identities that don’t conform to society’s conventional boxes. Through a vivid montage of dialogue and visuals, it introduces a diverse set of protagonists — from a young educator in Tripura to a classical musician in Bangalore and a corporate professional in Mumbai.

As they navigate life beyond the gender binary, their journeys explore self-acceptance and the courage to live authentically, while confronting emotional, societal, and personal challenges.

“Portraits of identity, love and resilience #InTransitOnPrime, June 13,” streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Produced by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under the banner of Tiger Baby, the docu-series is directed by Ayesha Sood. Talking about the series, Zoya said, “In Transit is a very special series for us.”

“With In Transit, we set out to create something authentic and enduring. These are universal stories of identity, acceptance, and the search for belonging, ” co-producer Reema Kagti added.

“Directing In Transit has been a deeply personal and moving process,” said Ayesha. “Our goal with this series is to bring a diverse set of stories to your living room with the aim of breaking existing barriers,” she added.

