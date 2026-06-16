Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke alleges RSS links in attack, vows to continue NEET protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday alleged that "some people from RSS" were behind the attack on him during a protest in Jaipur a day earlier, asserting that the incident was aimed at diverting attention from the NEET (UG) paper leak issue and silencing student voices.

Dipke arrived at Nagpur airport on Tuesday ahead of the CJP's protest at Samvidhan Square, where the party plans to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over last month's NEET (UG) paper leak controversy.

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The CJP founder was allegedly slapped multiple times by two men while supporters carried him on their shoulders during a protest in Jaipur on Monday. Two youths have been detained in connection with the incident.

Asked who he believed was behind the attack, Dipke alleged, "There were some people belonging to RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), and there is nothing new in it." He further claimed, "Whenever someone speaks against the government or their ideology, they do like this; there is nothing new in it."

Responding to claims that he had ties with the RSS and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke said, "Is that why they attacked me yesterday?" He alleged that the assault was intended to shift focus away from the real issue and suppress the voices of students.

"We will not deviate from our issues; you attack us as much as you want. We will do our protest peacefully and democratically and not deviate from our main issue, which is about more than one crore students suffering injustice, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has to take responsibility for it," he said.

Maintaining that the incident would not deter him, Dipke said, "These kind of attacks will keep happening, but I am not afraid. We walk on the path of (Mahatma) Gandhi ji and Ambedkar, and it is our satyagraha, we will keep going on peacefully."

Dipke also appealed to Nagpur residents, particularly students and youth, to join the peaceful demonstration at Samvidhan Square at 4 pm on Tuesday.

The CJP has been seeking Pradhan's resignation over the NEET (UG) paper leak scandal.

Meanwhile, authorities have put extensive security arrangements in place ahead of the protest. Police expect more than 2,000 young people to participate in the demonstration and have intensified security measures at key locations across Nagpur.