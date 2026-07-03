Preity Zinta deepfake case: Bombay High Court directs platforms to remove AI-generated content

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed online platforms to work out a mechanism for removing AI-generated deepfake images and morphed content featuring actress Preity Zinta from websites and social media platforms, as per a PTI report.

Justice Madhav J. Jamdar issued the direction after hearing Zinta's plea seeking the removal of unauthorised content using her likeness and an injunction restraining platforms from hosting such material.

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The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 6.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the actor has sued Google LLC, Meta Platforms and several other entities, alleging infringement of her personality rights, copyright and goodwill through AI-generated deepfakes, manipulated images, memes and chatbot-style interactions.

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Zinta, argued that the quality of deepfake content has improved significantly, leading to serious violations of her rights. He urged the court to pass ex parte directions requiring known websites, social media platforms, intermediaries and unidentified persons to immediately remove content uploaded without her consent.

Counsel for Google and Meta told the court they had no objection to taking down links identified by the actress as infringing. However, they opposed a blanket order directing the removal of all flagged URLs, arguing that some may not contain objectionable content.

The court then asked all parties to jointly devise a mechanism for removing infringing material while ensuring legitimate content is not affected.

Zinta is the latest celebrity to approach the Bombay High Court for protection of personality rights in the age of artificial intelligence. Over the past two years, the court has granted similar relief to actors Kartik Aaryan, Shatrughan Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

A deepfake is AI-generated synthetic media — such as an image, video or audio clip — that convincingly imitates or alters a person's appearance or voice.