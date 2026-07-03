Netflix launches NextGen India Writers’ Program to mentor aspiring screenwriters

Streaming service Netflix on Friday announced the launch of the NextGen India Writers' Program, a talent development initiative aimed at identifying and mentoring emerging screenwriters in the country.

The programme, being introduced in India for the first time, is open to writers with up to three years of professional writing experience.

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India is the third country after France and the Netherlands to host the initiative, the streamer said in a statement.

Selected participants will undergo a two-month hybrid programme featuring mentorship, workshops and guidance from industry experts to develop original series ideas into professionally structured series bibles.

Monika Shergill, vice president of content at Netflix India, said the initiative is aimed at discovering and nurturing new storytelling talent.

"Every great story begins with a writer. In a country as creatively rich and diverse as India, we know there are countless people with extraordinary stories to tell who simply haven't had the opportunity yet.

"The Netflix NextGen India Writers' Program is our way of discovering those voices early, investing in their potential, and giving them the space to develop their craft and bring their stories to life," Shergill said.

She said Netflix believes the next phase of Indian entertainment will be driven by storytellers with fresh perspectives and distinctive voices.

According to the streamer, the programme will help participants understand the process of developing an original idea into a long-form series for the screen.

Netflix said the initiative builds on its efforts to support emerging creative talent in India through projects such as "The Railway Men", "The Ba**ds of Bollywood" and the upcoming series "Operation Safed Sagar", which are led by relatively new creative voices.

Applications for the programme will remain open from July 1 to September 1.

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