Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ was made by AI, says Jodie Foster

Actress-filmmaker Jodie Foster recently said in an interview that Brad Pitt’s F1 looked like it was made by AI.

Speaking at a session titled Who Owns the Future of Hollywood? with former Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton at the Aspen Festival of Ideas in Colorado, Foster used the Brad Pitt-starrer to illustrate how technology could be shaping creativity in mainstream cinema.

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"I don't say this disparagingly — how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars. But I look at a movie like F1 and I'm like, 'F1 was made by AI.' Wasn't it?,” she said, as per a report by Variety.

Foster argued that the film followed a highly formulaic structure.

"The structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful, potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places," the Nyad actress said.

F1, released in June 2025, grossed USD 634 million worldwide and earned four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, winning the award for Best Sound.

Artificial intelligence was a recurring theme at the annual festival, where several panels explored its impact on society. Asked by Lynton how AI could reshape Hollywood, Foster described it as "one more giant step forward" in the industry's technological evolution, following advances such as CGI and digital filmmaking.

"We do replace people," she said, citing the use of digital replication to reduce the number of background actors in crowd scenes.

At the same time, Foster said AI has practical uses in filmmaking, particularly for tasks such as previsualisation. She also revealed that AI helped create a dream-like sequence in her latest film, My Private Life, which she felt worked despite the images "making no sense."

“If we are able to dominate AI consistently over time, we will be able to make things that reflect us, and we can make things better,” Foster concluded.