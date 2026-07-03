Loved ‘Voicemails for Isabella’? Stream these five modern feel-good romances next

If your personality screams cheeky romance with a dash of comedy, you must have already watched Netflix’s Voicemails for Isabella. Starring Nick Robinson and Zoey Deutch, the film’s formula is simple: dreamy sequences, swoon-worthy moments, heartfelt dialogues and Robinson’s unmatched sultry aura.

With a hefty dose of yearning, Leah McKendrick’s directorial is the perfect summer watch. But once the film is over and you’ve exhausted your share of rewatches, there’s no harm in putting on another equally palpable romcom to keep the momentum going.

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While the early-2000s Hollywood romances deserve all the love and respect they receive, the films released in recent years are equally worth mentioning.

So, here’s a curated list of romcoms for Gen Z cinephiles — those for whom love has never gone out of style!

Love Again

All pictures: IMDb

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, the 2023 film centres around Mira, a woman grieving the tragic death of her fiancé. However, her life takes a dramatic turn after she sends a series of heartfelt texts to his old number without knowing that the number is reassigned to journalist Rob Burns. After Celine Dion unknowingly acts as a matchmaker, the two finally connect in person.

Materialists

Set in New York City, Materialists follows Lucy (Dakota Johnson), an ambitious matchmaker who finds herself torn between two vastly different men — Harry (Pedro Pascal), a wealthy bachelor with effortless charm, and John (Chris Evans), her struggling actor-ex trying to make amends.

People We Meet on Vacation

Adapted from Emily Henry’s 2021 eponymous novel, People We Meet on Vacation is a ‘friends-to-lovers’ romance about Poppy (Emily Bader) and Alex (Tom Blyth). Despite being opposites, they took annual summer trips for a decade until a disastrous trip to Croatia halted their friendship. Two years later, Poppy convinces Alex to take one last trip to Palm Springs to fix their relationship.

Office Romance

Netflix’s Office Romance, starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, knows exactly what its target audience wants: a glossy love story leans heavily on workplace chaos, celebrity glamour, and the long-standing fantasy that love can survive inside corporate machinery. The film follows Jackie Cruz (Lopez), a no-nonsense airline CEO, and Daniel Blanchflower (Goldstein), a confident in-house lawyer. The two must navigate their intense chemistry and a strict corporate ban on workplace fraternisation

The Idea of You

Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, The Idea of You premiered on Prime Video. The film follows Solène (Hathaway), a middle-aged single mother who unexpectedly falls for the much younger Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of the boy band August Moon. Based on Robinne Lee's novel — widely believed to have been inspired by Harry Styles fan fiction — the romantic comedy explores a woman's journey of self-discovery as she rediscovers love, desire and herself in her forties.