Pratik Gandhi-starrer espionage drama ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ to stream on Netflix in August

Set in the 1970s, the show also features Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, Anup Soni and Sunny Hinduja

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.07.25, 01:47 PM
Saare Jahan Se Accha

Pratik Gandhi in ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming espionage thriller Saare Jahan Se Accha, headlined by Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, will premiere on the platform on August 13, the streamer announced Thursday.

Set in the 1970s, the series also stars Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, Anup Soni and Sunny Hinduja in key roles.

“With Saare Jahan Se Accha, we’ve built a world that’s urgent, intense, intimidating, and full of quiet tension. Playing intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, someone who walks the tightrope between duty and morality, was one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken on,” Gandhi said in a statement.

Directed by Sumit Purohit, who previously co-wrote the critically acclaimed Scam 1992, the series explores the high-stakes world of intelligence, where the margin for error is razor-thin and the consequences far-reaching.

“Entrusted with a perilous mission to sabotage a looming nuclear threat, Vishnu must navigate a treacherous landscape to ensure India remains one step ahead of its adversaries,” reads the official logline shared by the makers.

The screenplay is written by Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Meghna Srivastava, Abhijeet Khuman, Shivam Shankar, Kunal Kushwah and Ishraq Shah. Mandalia also serves as the creative producer on the show alongside executive producers Shukla, Sejal Shah and Aditya Nimbalkar.

