‘Dhoom Dhaam’ teaser: Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam’s wedding night turns into a nightmare

Newlyweds Veer and Koyal, played by Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam, find themselves on a madcap adventure after their wedding night turns awry in the teaser of Rishab Seth’s upcoming action-comedy film Dhoom Dhaam, dropped by Netflix on Monday.

Described as “Love, laughter, and full-on shaadi (wedding) chaos” by Netflix, the upcoming film turns the “happily ever after” trope on its head as the two characters, played by Pratik and Yami, are far from having a perfect life together as chaos takes over their wedding night.

The one-minute-31-second-long teaser kicks off with an awkward moment between Veer and Koyal on their wedding night. As Veer makes a move, two goons barge into the bedroom. Holding Veer at gunpoint, one of the attackers asks the whereabouts of Charlie, a name the couple hears for the first time. Right then, Yami picks up a gun and starts shooting at the gangsters.

Subsequent scenes show Yami fighting people at bars and parking lots, all while wearing her red wedding outfit. What should have been a perfect moment between the couple turns into a nightmare as they run from one place to another to ask for help.

However, even in the midst of such chaos, the couple manage to bond with each other, share romantic moments and laugh out loud.

“Meet Koyal, a complete wild child with zero chill, and Veer, a timid momma’s boy and animal-loving veterinarian. Their stars have (somehow) aligned, but on their wedding day, the newlyweds find themselves in far-from-perfect situations. What follows is a madcap adventure, packed with a thrilling chase, quirky characters, and twists at every turn,” reads the official synopsis of the film as per Netflix.

Directed by Rishab Seth, Dhoom Dhaam is produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

“With Dhoom Dhaam, we wanted to create something unique and entertaining, where humour, chaos, action and romance come together in a fresh, high-energy story. Collaborating with Netflix has been an amazing journey, allowing us to bring this thrilling narrative to a global audience. Yami and Pratik have done an incredible job capturing the essence of Koyal and Veer, with their amazing chemistry and depth. We’re excited for viewers to experience this rollercoaster of emotions on Netflix, February 14,” Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar said in a joint statement.

Dhoom Dhaam is slated to premiere on Netflix on February 14.