Amaal Mallik gives shoutout to brother Armaan Malik months after severing ties with family

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has given his brother Armaan Malik a shoutout, months after severing all personal ties with family.

On Sunday, Armaan announced that he has sung two songs for his brother Amaal. “I’ve sung 2 of the most beautiful movie songs for bhai @AmaalMallik and I have absolutely no words for how precious both of them are. Also, it’s my personal best vocal performance, I can vouch for that. Can’t wait for you all to hear them,” reads his post on X.

In response to Armaan’s post, Amaal wrote, “Working on it right now can only say one thing - Faad Diya Hai Tumne Aur Dobaara Dil Jeet Liya Hai Apni Singing Se. People gonna lose it.”

Earlier this year, Amaal Mallik opened up about his battle with clinical depression and cited family dynamics as the reason behind it.

“I along with my brother’s vocal prowess have changed the narrative of being called XYZ’s nephew or son to whoever we are today! The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar left across my heart,” he wrote on Instagram.

“What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul,” he added.

Amaal also announced that he would be stepping away from personal ties with his family, maintaining only a “strictly professional” relationship moving forward.

“Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength,” Amaal wrote in the now-deleted post.

Born on June 22, 1991, to music director Daboo Malik and his wife Jyoti Malik, Amaal is best known for composing songs such as Tumko To Aana Hi Tha and Gazab Ka Hai Yeh Din. His brother Armaan is also a celebrated music composer and singer, known for songs like Buddhu Sa Mann, Jab Tak and Sirf Tu.