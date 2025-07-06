MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
After Rotterdam premiere, Suman Mukhopadhyay’s ‘Putulnacher Itikatha’ to hit theatres in August

Starring Abir Chatterjee, Jaya Ahsan, Ananya Chatterjee and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, the film is an adaptation of Manik Bandyopadhyay’s novel of the same name

Published 06.07.25, 01:19 PM
Putulnacher Itikatha

Abir Chatterjee in Suman Mukhopadhyay’s Putulnacher Itikatha File Photo

After its world premiere at the 2025 International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR), Suman Mukhopadhyay’s Putulnacher Itikatha is set to release in Indian theatres in August, the makers announced on Sunday.

Based on a novel of the same name by legendary Bengali author Manik Bandyopadhyay, Putulnacher Itikatha will hit the big screen on August 1.

Starring Abir Chatterjee, Jaya Ahsan, Dhritiman Chaterji, Ananya Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Putulnacher Itikatha revolves around Shashi, an urbane doctor, who visits his rural hometown, a place steeped in traditional and seemingly outdated practices, for what he plans to be a brief visit.

However, as he becomes deeply entwined in the lives of the villagers, his temporary stay begins to take on a sense of permanence.

Sharing a teaser for the film on social media, Abir Chatterjee wrote, “After a long wait Manik Bandyopadhyay’s novel is coming to big screen. In cinemas 1st August”.

The film has been a passion project for Mukhopadhyay for over 16 years. Reflecting on its Rotterdam selection in the competition section, the director had shared his excitement in a social media post, saying, “This is a high point in my filmmaking career”.

