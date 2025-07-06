Ranveer Singh flaunts a rugged look in first-look teaser of Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Actor Ranveer Singh flaunts his buffed-up physique, rugged beard and tousled hair in the first-look teaser of Aditya Dhar’s upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar, set to hit theatres on December 5.

The two-minute-39-second-long clip includes high-octane action sequences featuring Ranveer. The actor unleashes a barrage of bullets and engages in thrilling pursuits and pulse-pounding combats.

“I am injured and therefore dangerous,” asserts Ranveer’s character in the teaser, which also features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The video features Sara Arjun as Ranveer’s romantic interest.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Inspired by true events, the film is reportedly set in the 1970s and 1980s, and revolves around Indian spies.

While Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, R. Madhavan recently appeared in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2. He is currently awaiting the release of the Netflix film Aap Jaisa Koi on July 11.

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, recently appeared in Housefull 5. He has Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab in the pipeline.

While Akshaye Khanna’s latest film appearance was in the Vicky Kaushal-led historical drama Chhaava, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Crakk. He will also appear in the supernatural thriller Nikita Roy, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha.

Aditya Dhar, acclaimed for his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, last donned the director’s hat for the 2024 film Article 375.