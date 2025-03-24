MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Phule’ trailer: Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa challenge deep-rooted social norms

Set for an April 11 release, the Ananth Mahadevan-directed historical drama follows the contributions of pioneering social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule

Entertainment Web Desk Published 24.03.25, 05:14 PM
Stills from ‘Phule’ trailer

Stills from ‘Phule’ trailer YouTube

Pratik Gandhi’s Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa’s Savitribai Phule challenge the Indian caste system and the marginalisation of women in the trailer of Ananth Mahadevan’s upcoming historical drama Phule, set to hit theatres on April 11.

Dropped by Zee Studios on Monday, the two-minute-17-second-long video shows Jyotirao and Savitribai waging war against social customs prevalent in colonial Maharashtra. They strive to educate girls, uplift the ‘shudras’ and empower widows.

From advocating widow remarriage to coining the term ‘dalit’ for the lower castes, the visionary couple challenge deep-rooted social norms despite fierce resistance from religious and community leaders.

The legendary couple established the country's first girls's school in Pune in 1848, a landmark achievement that marked the beginning of a revolutionary transformation in education.

Co-produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, the film is directed by National Award-winning director Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.

Pratik Gandhi was recently seen in the Netflix film Dhoom Dhaam opposite Yami Gautam.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, also starring Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Naseeruddin Shah, Dia Mirza and Arvind Swamy.

