Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ witness dip in collection on Day 3

Rajinikanth-starrer gangster actioner Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Hrithik Roshan’s spy thriller War 2 witnessed a massive drop in collections at the domestic box office on their third day in theatres, trade figures show.

Coolie began its box office journey on August 14 with a collection of Rs 65 crore nett in all languages, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. On Day 2, the film witnessed a marginal drop in collections, raking in Rs 54.75 crore nett. However, on Day 3, the earnings dropped to Rs 38.75 crore nett.

The total domestic earnings of the movie stand at Rs 158.25 crore nett in all languages.

While War 2 had a rather modest beginning at the box office, it picked up pace on Day 2. Also starring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, the Ayan Mukerji directorial collected Rs 52 crore nett in all languages on Day 1. It earned another Rs 57.35 crore nett on Day 2.

The earnings dropped to Rs 33 crore nett on the third day, taking the domestic total to Rs 142.35 crore nett.

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.