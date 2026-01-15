Prabhas’s ‘The Raja Saab’ earns nearly Rs 125 crore in six days at domestic box office

Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab has earned nearly Rs 125 crore at the domestic box office by the end of its Day 6 in theatres, as per trade figures.

According to industry data-tracker Sacnilk, the horror-comedy earned approximately Rs 5.25 crore nett in India across all languages on Wednesday.

The film earned Rs 62.8 crore nett on Day 1 (including paid previews), followed by Rs 45.1 crore nett over the weekend. The collections dropped to Rs 6.6 crore nett on first Monday, further dipping to 4.8 crore nett on first Tuesday.

The bulk of The Raja Saab’s earnings came from the Telugu version, which contributed Rs 102.5 crore nett. The Hindi version earned only Rs 20.5 crore nett. The Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions cumulatively earned only Rs 1.55 crore nett.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu continues its strong run at the box office, collecting Rs 79.85 crore nett domestically in three days. The film has grossed Rs 125 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar collected Rs 3 crore nett on day 41, taking the film’s domestic total to Rs 813 crore nett, as per Sacnilk. The spy thriller has earned Rs 1,269.3 crore gross globally.