Prabhas-starrer ‘The Raja Saab’ release not postponed, say makers in official statement

Prabhas’s upcoming film The Raja Saab will release on 9 January, 2026 as announced earlier, the makers have clarified, shutting down rumours about it getting postponed.

In a statement shared by production house People Media factory on Tuesday, the film’s producer TG Vishwa Prasad said, “In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless. The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026 as officially announced. The post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay.”

Last week, multiple reports and social media handles claimed that The Raja Saab’s release was set to be postponed as the makers were not yet done with the post-production process, especially the VFX.

“Every department is operating in perfect sync to ensure that the film reaches audiences in its most spectacular form. This larger-than-life cinematic celebration is being crafted with immense passion, designed to deliver a great theatrical experience to audiences across the globe,” Prasad added.

Signing off, Prasad addressed fans of Prabhas and wrote, “Ignore all the rumours and enjoy the euphoria and excitement this Sankranthi will bring. We shall soon begin the promotional materials rollout with the biggest bangers in the business.”

Touted as a “horror romantic comedy”, The Raja Saab is helmed by Maruthi. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

While Thaman S has worked on the soundtrack of the film, Karthik Palani has served as the cinematographer. Editing for the film has been done by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and its screenplay has been prepared by Maruthi.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banner of People Media Factory.