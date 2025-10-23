Prabhas’ next film titled ‘Fauzi’, makers announce on actor’s 46th birthday

Actor Prabhas’ new film has been titled Fauzi, the makers announced on Thursday to mark the actor’s 46th birthday.

“The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history. Happy Birthday, Rebel Star @actorprabhas,” the official handle of the film wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

The poster features Prabhas in a fierce avatar, with a burning British flag beside him. The film’s title ‘Fauzi’ in bold orange letters appears at the centre.

Set in 1940s colonial India. The upcoming film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and marks his first collaboration with Prabhas.

On Wednesday, production banner Mythri Movie Makers released posters teasing the film’s title, prominently featuring the letter ‘z,’ which sparked fan speculation about the film’s name.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-series films, Fauzi stars actor-dancer Imanvi alongside Prabhas. The ensemble cast also includes Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada.

Prabhas also has Maruthi’s horror fantasy film The Raja Saab in the pipeline. Also starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt and Riddhi Kumar, is set to hit theatres on January 9, 2026.