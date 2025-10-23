Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela expecting second child

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are set to welcome their second child, Upasana announced on Thursday.

She shared a video on Instagram capturing a celebratory gathering where family and friends are seen blessing the couple and showering them with gifts.

Ram Charan is seen beaming in the clip, which Upasana captioned, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings.”

The video concludes with the message “New beginnings”.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012 after years of courtship, are parents to two-year-old daughter Klin Kaara. Their first child was born on June 20, 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

At the time of their daughter’s birth, the Konidela and Kamineni families issued a joint statement introducing the baby: “With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal Goddess Bhauramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam – the name signifies transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening – lots of love – Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil.”

On the work front, Ram Charan, 38, will next be seen in the upcoming film Peddi.