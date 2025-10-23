Kapil Sharma’s comedy drama ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ set to release in theatres this December

Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, a sequel to his 2015 romantic comedy, is set to release on December 12, the comedian-actor announced on Thursday, dropping a new poster of the film.

The newly released poster reveals the cast of the upcoming comedy-drama, featuring Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan, along with actor Manoj Singh.

“Get ready for double the confusion, and 4 times the fun! #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2, laugh riot begins only in Cinemas on 12th December 2025,” Kapil wrote alongside the poster.

Directed by Mustan Burmawalla and Abbas Burmawalla, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon hit theatres in 2015. The film follows the story of a married man with three wives and a girlfriend, as he struggles to navigate his complicated love life. This leads to a series of chaotic misunderstandings and comedic mishaps as he desperately tries to keep his complicated relationships from falling apart.

“A comedy or errors, wherein a married man attempts to juggle his three wives along with his current girlfriend,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami.

The announcement comes days after shots were reportedly fired for the third time at Kapil Sharma’s Canada cafe. While the first incident of shooting took place on July 10, the second incident was reported on August 7.

According to media reports, Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu — said to be associated with mob boss Lawrence Bishnoi's operations — have claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

A video of the attack circulating on social media shows a man firing shots from inside a car, shattering the windows of the cafe.

Kapil was last seen in Nandita Das’ 2022 movie Zwigato. The second season of his Netflix talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on September 21, 2024.