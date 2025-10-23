Chinese woman held outside BTS member Jungkook’s residence acquitted of trespassing charges

A Chinese woman facing trial for trespassing into BTS singer Jungkook’s Seoul apartment in June has been acquitted, with the district prosecutor’s office suspending her indictment, as per South Korean media reports.

The accused woman attempted to enter Jungkook’s home on June 11, the day the BTS singer was discharged from military service. She repeatedly pressed the keypad on his door lock in an attempt to enter his apartment, as per reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the prosecutors dropped the charges against the Chinese national, stating that her actions did not involve a complete attempt at trespassing and that she was considered unlikely to reoffend, as she had already returned to her home country.

Meanwhile, another woman, a Korean national in her 40s, is now facing trial for trespassing into the singer’s residence in August.

According to reports, the woman entered the parking lot of Jungkook’s apartment building in Seoul’s Yongsan Ward around 11.20 pm on August 30.

Police arrived promptly after receiving a trespassing report and detained her at the scene. The Seoul Yongsan Police Station forwarded her case to prosecutors on October 14 on charges of violating the anti-stalking law and criminal trespassing.

Dealing with sasaengs (obsessive fans) is not new for BTS. Before his enlistment, Jungkook had expressed frustration with such behaviour. “There are still sasaengs outside my home. Please don't come here. Don't cross the line,” the singer once said during a livestream.

After serving in the South Korean military for 18 months, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life, a day after their bandmates V and RM walked out of their military life.

Jungkook completed his compulsory South Korean military service on June 11, along with his bandmate Jimin. The singer and his fellow bandmates Jin, RM, V, J-Hope, and Suga returned to South Korea from Los Angeles in September.

The band’s last collective studio album was Proof, which dropped in 2022.