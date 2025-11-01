Poster out for Dev’s ‘Projapoti 2’ ahead of theatrical release this Christmas

The poster for Projapoti 2, a sequel to Dev’s 2022 Bengali blockbuster Projapoti, was dropped by the makers on Saturday, ahead of the film’s Christmas release this year.

The photo shows Dev and Mithun Chakraborty with a girl child. Visuals of London, where the film is set, feature in the background.

“This Winter, celebrate the warmth of family, love and togetherness once again. Presenting the official poster of Projapati 2 — Coming to theatres this Christmas,” the official X handle of Dev Entertainment Ventures wrote in the caption.

Directed by Avijit Sen, Projapoti released theatrically on December 23, 2022. It follows the story of widower father Gaur Chakraborty (Mithun), who lives with his son Joy (Dev), a wedding planner. Projapati earned over Rs 13 crore, emerging as the highest-grossing Bengali film of the year.

Projapoti 2 follows the story of a single father (Dev) who finds it difficult to balance his professional duties with the responsibilities of raising a young girl child. He seeks help from his father (played by Mithun) to come to London from Kolkata to help take care of his daughter.

Earlier this week, Dev shared photos from the shoot wrap for Projapoti 2. The photos capturedDev with the cast and crew of the film, including director Avijit Sen, actors Mithun Chakraborty and Aparajita Adhya, during a Durga Puja sequence.

Dev was last seen in Dhrubo Banerjee’s period drama Raghu Dakat, currently running in cinemas.