Poster of actor Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ out, first single to be released this week

A new poster of actor Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan, touted as his final film before he ventures into electoral politics, was dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The film is set to release in theatres on 9 January, 2026 to mark the occasion of Pongal.

ADVERTISEMENT

KVN Productions wrote, “Let’s begin” alongside the poster on social media. It shows Vijay being surrounded by a huge crowd as his supporters try to place their hands on him.

Fans couldn’t keep their calm after the poster was dropped. “Kollywood superman on his way,” one of them commented. “Fire look. I think Vetrimaaran is back one last time,” another wrote.

The makers also dropped another poster, confirming that the film’s production is in process and the first single will be released on November 8.

There have been no updates regarding the film for months. This led to fans doubting the film’s production on social media.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Gautham Vasudev Menon alongside Vijay. The film will also star Priyamani, Mamita Baiju and Prakash Raj in key roles. The music for the film has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith N.K serve as co-producers.

Vijay, who was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s GOAT, launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February, 2024, and announced his plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.