Poster of Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak fake: Actor's spokesperson

The poster shows Aamir "in and as" 'Guru Nanak' with a teaser trailer set to arrive soon

PTI Published 28.04.25, 04:19 PM
Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak

Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak X

A poster featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak is "completely fake and AI generated", said a spokesperson for the actor on Monday after it started going viral on social media.

The poster shows Aamir "in and as" 'Guru Nanak' with a teaser trailer set to arrive soon.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the actor asked fans to be wary of fake news on social media.

"The poster showing Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak is completely fake and AI generated. Aamir Khan has no connection to any such project. He holds the highest respect for Guru Nanak and would never be part of anything disrespectful. Please don't fall for fake news," the spokesperson said in the statement.

Last year, a fake video of Aamir talking about steering clear of "jumla" (false promises) ahead of Lok Sabha elections went viral on social media.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Aamir Khan Guru Nanak AI
