Yamunotri temple bans non Hindu entry, joins other Char Dham panels in Uttarakhand

Temple committees seek state support and security before Char Dham Yatra as similar entry restrictions are adopted by Gangotri Kedarnath Badrinath and Haridwar bodies

Piyush Srivastava Published 02.02.26, 08:51 AM
Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand

Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand File picture

Members of the Yamunotri temple committee have joined other Hindu religious panels in Uttarakhand in banning the entry of non-Hindus on their premises.

"We have written to the state government about our resolution and asked them to ensure adequate security here in April at the time of the beginning of Char Dham Yatra," Purushottam Uniyal, spokesperson of the Yamunotri temple committee, told reporters in Uttarkashi on Sunday.

The yatra is held between April and October.

"Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains are not considered non-Hindus. Thus, their entry is welcome here," he said, adding: "Let me emphasise that we have already banned the entry of others barring Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains and hope the others will respect our emotions."

The members of the temple committees of Gangotri (Uttarkashi district), Kedarnath and Badrinath, and the management committee of the Haridwar Mela had passed similar resolutions last week and forwarded them to the state government.

