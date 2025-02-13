Ed Sheeran bonds with John Abraham over football in Shillong; pictures inside

Prior to his concert in Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, global pop icon Ed Sheeran visited a girls’ football club in the city with actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal. Here’s a look at some of their moments from the outing.

During an auto ride, the Perfect singer high-fived a couple of fans passing by him on a scooter. “They were cool,” Sheeran wrote, sharing a photo on Instagram.

Sheeran rested on a couch for a spa and watched football on a laptop to unwind after a show.

The Thinking Out Loud singer bonded with John Abraham over football. The 52-year-old actor, who will be next seen in The Diplomat, is an Ipswich Town F.C. fan, Sheeran said. In the picture, the duo can be seen in football jerseys.

John and Sheeran cheered for football players at the stadium. “NorthEast United FC x Ed Sheeran...On this +-=÷x Tour, we’re only multiplying happiness,”NorthEast United F.C’s official Instagram page wrote alongside the photos.

Sheeran and his team gave out pink jerseys to a local football team in Shillong. The shirts featured the symbols ‘+–=÷x’, which refer to the British singer’s Mathematics tour.

John and his wife Priya posed for the lens with Sheeran at the football club.

Sheeran returned to India this January after his March 16 performance in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course last year. The artiste is currently on the India leg of The Mathematics Tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live.

This year, Sheeran first performed in Pune’s Yash Lawns on January 30, followed by a concert in Hyderabad on February 2. The singer was joined by Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman during his Chennai concert on February 5. He then performed in Bengaluru on February 8 and February 9, and in Shillong on February 12. He is set to perform in Delhi on February 15.

Previously, Sheeran had performed in India during his x Tour in 2015 and his Divide Tour at Mumbai’s Jio Gardens in 2017.